West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information after the husband of a Leeds nurse who is a suspect in her murder was seen in Elgin, Scotland.

Mark Barrott, 54, is wanted by police in connection with the death of his wife Eileen, who was found dead in the couple's home on Sunday.

Mr Barrott was seen boarding a train to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon from Leeds station, he was later spotted in Aberdeen and police in Scotland have confirmed that he was in Elgin, but has vacated the property where he was staying.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: "We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

"We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

"Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.

"Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further."

Mr Barrott’s silver Toyota Avensis was recovered from the Lincoln Green area of Leeds shortly before 7pm yesterday.