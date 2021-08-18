"My biggest fear is a referee being killed." How is the FA tackling such abuse?

Play video

Video report and article by James Webster

It is a serious allegation...

"We believe the FA will not react in a positive, robust manner until somebody is murdered."

But that is the accusation from the charity Ref Support UK which runs a helpline for football match officials. The head of the charity is accusing the Football Association of ignoring the problem of referee abuse.

Very few referees become household names. The vast majority spend their weekends officiating at matches, not for the money they get paid for doing so, but for their love of football. It might be their main hobby outside of work.

What's your hobby? Do you look after an allotment? Perhaps you enjoy baking. Or maybe you collect stamps. When you're doing any of those things, is there ever the thought in the back of your mind that someone else, involved in the same hobby, might come up to you shouting abuse or in an extreme case throw a punch in your face? For some football referees that is their fear.

Satyam Toki has been a referee for seven years Credit: ITV News

Satyam Toki spoke to me about the day in August 2020 when exactly that happened to him. It was shortly before half time in the match he was refereeing. He showed a player the red card. What followed was, by anyone's reckoning, shocking. The player clenched his fist and punched Satyam in the face three times.

Satyam received injuries to his left eye after an assault when refereeing a match in 2020 Credit: ITV News

The injuries to his face left no permanent damage but after seven years as a referee it made him consider giving up being a referee.

It was very, very painful. I was bleeding all over my face. For 10-15 seconds I couldn't even see what was going on. Obviously there are concerns about where this thing is going to lead. At the moment there is a punch or a kick to a referee. Later on there might be a knife brought onto a pitch and, who knows, they might murder a referee as well for the wrong decision. Satyam Toki

There was no police action against the player who attacked Satyam, but he was banned from football by the FA initially for ten years - reduced to five on appeal.

Martin Cassidy runs the Ref Support UK helpline Credit: ITV News

The head of the charity Ref Support UK wants to see tougher consequences for such cases. He is calling on the Football Association to introduce harsher sanctions and even body cameras to capture footage of abuse. He says his biggest fear is receiving a call to say that a match official has been murdered on the pitch.

There are definitely incidents where we have had referees say, I was in the supermarket, a lad came over to me and said you sent me off last week and spat at him in front of his children and his wife. It's not uncommon. We have people's cars getting damaged. We have people getting followed on the way home. It's a wide scope of abuse that just happens everywhere across the game.' Martin Cassidy, Ref Support UK

The Football Association insists that any such abuse against referees is completely unacceptable. Training programmes for new referees are set by the FA nationally and run at county level across the country. All of them now contain a module on how to deal with abuse.

We can ill afford to put them into a game without that knowledge, and without that understanding, otherwise they are hugely surprised. It's the job of a county FA and the FA to reduce the amount of abuse on the sidelines and on the pitch. I'd like to think we're making inroads at every county FA as well on that and especially with discrimination as well. Kevin Shoemake, Regional FA Chief Executive

New referees are trained at sessions designed by the FA Credit: ITV News

Watching one of the sessions, it's clear how much practical work goes on. Yes, there are classroom elements but the main way these referees are put through their paces is on football pitches before they are given games to officiate. They learn the laws of the game and how to give clear and confident instructions to players and they talk about how to deal with situations which could escalate.

The FA has also recently started a nationwide respect campaign which it hopes will help fans think twice before directing their frustrations at match officials. At individual county level various other initiatives are being rolled out to tackle abuse. Referees who are under 18 are asked to wear a specific item of clothing such as a coloured armband or a bright pair of socks, to make their age clear to players and fans who may criticise their decisions. Other areas have mentors on standby to offer advice and support.

Cultural change takes time. It's not something that happens overnight. It is something that needs consistent messaging, policy intervention, funding as well and all of these things are aspects that are essential if we want to really address this problem. Dr Tom Webb, Sports management expert, University of Portsmouth

The FA says less than 0.01% of grassroots games include a reported assault, though admits that any such assault is one too many. There are several measures the association has put in place:

The refereeing department will make direct contact when any physical offence is reported.

County FAs will provide ongoing support to any victim of assault.

Longer bans and mandatory education courses have been introduced for anyone making physical contact with a match official.

Sin bins are used in grassroots games to allow players to cool off.

Mental Health Champions have been appointed to offer support to referees.