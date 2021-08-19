Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara charged with seven counts of fraud
Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
They said the charges against O'Mara related to allegations he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019.
He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.
The CPS said O'Mara and John Woodliff were also charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: "The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.
O'Mara stepped down as MP for Sheffield Hallam in 2019.