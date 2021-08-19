Police 'urgently' trying to trace missing York teenager

North Yorkshire Police are "urgently" appealing for information and sightings of a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ellie Holland, from the Tang Hall lane area of York, was last seen at 11:45am on August 19 when she was on Lawrence Street.

Police have said that her family are very concerned for her welfare.

Ellie is described as being white, around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length dyed red hair, police believe that she might be carrying a medium-sized black rucksack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and anyone who has seen her this evening is asked to call 999.