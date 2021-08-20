Leeds Rhinos announce statue of Rob Burrow to be built at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos have announced that they will build a statue of Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield embracing at Headingley.

The statue is based on an image of the two former players after a fundraising game for Motor Neurone Disease that was played in the weeks following Burrow's diagnosis.

The club has said that the statue will be a tribute to the "golden generation" of players who grew up together at the club.

Rhinos have also announced that fans will have the chance to donate towards the statue, which will sit in the corner of the stadium looking down on the pitch.

The statue will be based on this image of Burrow and Sinfield. Credit: Leeds Rhinos

Sculptor Steve Winterburn, who created the John Holmes statue as well as the iconic Rugby League heroes statue at Wembley Stadium, has made preliminary models of the potential new statue although no commission has been placed as yet.

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said: "I think Rob and Kevin perfectly encapsulate everything we hold special about the sport of Rugby League and their records on the field alone would merit a statue here at Emerald Headingley.

"However, they have both transcended not just Rugby League but sport to become national figures because of Rob’s battle with MND and Kevin’s unstinting support of his friend.

"They were part of a special group of players and this statue acknowledges that bond. We were proud to unveil the first statue in the 130 years of Emerald Headingley earlier this year with the John Holmes statue and I am sure this too will become an iconic and artistic addition of our wonderful home."

People will be able to donate to the statue fundraiser here.