Play video

A mural has been unveiled this morning to welcome Leeds United fans back to Elland Road as full capacity crowds return for the first time since March last year.

It's been painted on the outside of the home where season ticket holder Dawn Oates lives with her parents.

She said:

I saw an advert asking for a house to be put on, maybe a mural. I asked my parents if it was ok, took a few pictures. And look at it now, it's very fantastic. Every time I come home from work I have a look and think 'is that really my house?', it looks fantastic. If we ever wanted to sell the house I suppose it's only going to be a Leeds fan that buys it now. Dawn Oates

The first home game is tomorrow against Everton.

The mural will have a look and feel of the centenary game in 2019 and has been painted by artist Adam Duffield, who worked on the Lucas Radebe and Pablo Hernandez murals.

It will form part of a the specially created LUST mural trail, for Leeds United fans.

Leeds United Supporters' Trust said: "It feels like a lifetime ago since we were together in the stadium - we've all missed so much. It's been great to partner up with Hisense and Adam Duffield to create another iconic mural that is aimed at welcoming the return of fans back into the ground and what better way to celebrate that with a sell-out crowd."