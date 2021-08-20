Hull City Council has confirmed that Hull Fair will take place this year, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With coronavirus restrictions lifted, the council, together with the Showman's Guild, have given the event the go ahead.

But visitors are being urged to be aware of the virus by following Government safety guidance and consider attending the show during mid-week, when it is quieter.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council said:

Hull Fair, along with all the city’s major events, was sorely missed last year so we’re delighted that it is able to return in 2021. “I know we will all be looking forward to experiencing the exciting atmosphere and those familiar sights, sounds and smells. Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council

He added: "While the national changes to restrictions have made it possible for the fair to go ahead, we should remember Coronavirus is still in circulation and we should take the same precautions we do day-to-day.

"With that in mind, we will be advising visitors to the event to consider using alternative entrances into the fairground and visiting the fair mid-week when it is usually quieter".

The event, which is Europe's oldest travelling fair, is being held on Friday 8 October to Saturday 16 October.

The usual attractions will be there, including fun houses, helter skelters, dodgems and big wheels, alongside the usual food and toy stalls.

Those attending are being encouraged to use hand sanitiser, which will be made available, and continue to wear face coverings to keep people safe.

Cllr Hester Bridges, Deputy Leader and Chair of Hull Health and Wellbeing Board, said:

While safety precautions are no longer mandatory, all those involved in organising the fair including the council, Showman’s Guild, partners and contractors have pledged to take additional precautions wherever possible, including additional cleansing regimes on rides and equipment. Cllr Hester Bridges, Deputy Leader and Chair of Hull Health and Wellbeing Board

She added: "Hand sanitiser will be available for visitors, and all Hull City Council events staff will be encouraged to wear face masks to protect each other.

"In the run-up to the fair, we will continue to run pop-up vaccination and no-symptom testing clinics, focussing on areas where uptake is lower. Community is at the heart of the fair and by taking all the precautions we can, we’re able to protect each other.

"We must think about those who are more vulnerable to the virus, who we may not see at the fair, but will stop and talk to in the shop, or have a cup of tea with in the days after".

The current Covid-19 safety advice is as follows: