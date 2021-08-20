Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed in Leeds City Centre in the early hours of this morning.

The man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment, where he remains in a stable condition. Police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to Boar Lane at the junction with Briggate at 2.33am, where a 32-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation in Lower Briggate.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 24 have been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in custody.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said:

The victim has received very serious injuries and it’s quite apparent that this could have had far more serious consequences for him. “Although our enquiries remain at an early stage, this appears to have been an unprovoked attack arising from a dispute in the street. Detective Inspector James Entwistle, West Yorkshire Police

He added: "It’s clear from CCTV that there are several people in the area at the time of incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any aspect of it to help us build up a full picture of what occurred."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101.