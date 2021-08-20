Three men have been jailed for more than 37 years as part of an investigation into the child sexual abuse on two females in Huddersfield, dating back fourteen years.

Zahid Hassan, 32, Saqib Raheel, 34, and Sholan James, 30 were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday 19 August for sexual offences committed against the vulnerable victims between 2007 and 2014.

They are the latest to be jailed as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Tendersea enquiry, which was set up to investigate the non-recent sexual abuse of young girls.

The three men were jailed for the abuse of two females between the ages of 15 and 20, who were separately targeted.

Zahid Hassan from Huddersfield was sentenced to 21 years after being found guilty of two rape offences against one victim when she was 18, and two rapes and an attempted rape of the second when she between 16 to 20. The sentence will run alongside an 18 year sentence he is already serving for previous offences.

Saqib Raheel of Cradley Heath, West Midlands was sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault against the victim when she was 15.

Sholan James of New House Road, Huddersfield was sentenced to six years for a sexual offence against the 15-year-old victim.

Commenting on the convictions, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes of Kirklees District Police, said:

Operation Tendersea remains a major ongoing investigation into appalling non-recent sexual abuse of a number of vulnerable females in the Huddersfield area. Every conviction and sentencing represents another milestone in securing justice for these brave women. Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes, Kirklees District Police

He added: "In coming forwards as they have done, they are playing a key role in getting these men off our streets and making them answer for their dreadful crimes.

"The length of the sentences the courts are imposing in these cases strongly reflects how seriously the police and justice system treat sexual exploitation and abuse of this kind and should serve as a stark warning to perpetrators.

"You will be caught and I can promise we will do everything we can to put you away for a very long time."