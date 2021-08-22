Five hurt after cars plough into spectators at Lincoln car meet

Five people are hurt, one of them critically, after two cars ploughed into spectators at a car meet in Lincoln. Police were called to Whisby Road at 10:16pm on Saturday after the cars left the road and ended up in ditches. Lincolnshire Police say they believe the vehicles involved were "travelling at high speed" at the time of the collisions. Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the Air Ambulance and the Coast Guard helicopter were all involved in the emergency response. The drivers of both cars and three pedestrians injured were taken to hospital, and one pedestrian remains in a critical condition. The stretch of road was closed until around 8.30am this morning. Detectives are asking anyone who was there and recorded their own footage to get in touch. Detective Superintendent Peter Grayson, said: “This is a very serious collision with profound physical consequences for those injured. The event had a large crowd, and we would like to speak to anyone who has not yet been spoken to as part of our investigations. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area that evening, and witnessed the incident, the gathering, or has dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident itself. “We have been on scene since just after 10.15pm last night, and will remain in the area during today as we carry out our initial enquiries.”