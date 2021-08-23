Play video

Video report by Lisa Adlam

The family of a teenager who died at Leeds Festival two years ago has called on organisers to protect young people at this year's event.

Anya Buckley, who was 17 and from Oldham, died in 2019 a mixture of drugs were found in her system when she died - her loved ones have called for better protection for under 18s at festivals and for facilities for substances to be tested on-site to be made available.

This weekend thousands of people will descend on Bramham Park in what will be one of the largest music events to take place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anya's aunt, Anna Short, said: "They are children in the eyes of the law so they need to be supported accordingly and that is through the front of house drug checking and through the drug intervention that they provide.

"As well as making sure that 16 and 17-year-olds are accompanied by an adult. We want people to enjoy themselves, have fun, but to do it as safely as possible."

Leeds City Council said that the organisers Festival Republic were introducing wrist bands to more quickly identify 16 and 17-year olds.

They said they were also introducing other safety measures such as:

Improved medical facilities, extra welfare points and safe hubs.

Additional drug information points.

Dedicated response teams to deal specifically with drug-related incidents on medical, welfare and security grounds.

Since Anya's death, Anna has been working with organisations bringing drugs education to schools and colleges.

Anya friend Archie Burke said that Anya's loss is a warning to everyone: "You think nothing like will happen to you or anyone around you and then it comes and it happens, so if you're sat at home and think it won't then just be prepared and make sure that you're safe."

Anna added: "We don't want other family and friends to be going through what we're going through because this is with us life-long, and it's not something you ever get over."

The festival will run in Leeds over the bank holiday weekend.