The husband of a Leeds nurse who was found dead last week has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning, Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple's home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds on August 15.

Barrott spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth in court and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

He has been remanded in custody until then.

Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in their terraced house for about 20 years and have two grown-up children, a son and a daughter.