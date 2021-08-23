Lincoln's Pelham bridge has re-opened after 11 weeks of work to repair and re-waterproof the 60-year-old bridge.

The closure of the bridge has caused heavy traffic in the area and the council has said that the bridge won't need another large-scale project for many years.

The work was only due to last for ten weeks, but the council said that the bridge was in a worse condition than first thought.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We maintain over 1,500 bridges across Lincolnshire, and Pelham is one of our longest and busiest. A re-waterproofing job like this was always going to be a big operation and I'd like to thank residents in Lincoln for their patience whilst we did these repairs."

There will still be some work being done on the bridge, but the council have said it will not affect traffic going over the bridge.