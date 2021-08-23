Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses after a four-year-old girl fell from a moving car on the A180 in Grimsby.

Police have said the girl fell from the car, a black Kia Sedona, at around 4:45pm yesterday as it was heading westbound between Westgate and Pyewipe roundabouts.

The girl has sustained "serious and potentially life-threatening" injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to get in touch on 101.