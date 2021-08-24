North East Lincolnshire is to resettle four families fleeing from Afghanistan over the coming weeks.

The council has promised to provide temporary accommodation to Afghan staff and their families who have worked closely with the British Armed Forces.

The council have said that support will be given to refugees to help them deal with having to flee their country.

Councillor Stan Shreeve, Deputy Leader, North East Lincolnshire Council said they will provide support in things like English lessons and finding jobs.

Two Afghan students who are due to start courses at Bradford and York Universities have safely arrived on British soil on a rescue flight from Kabul.

There was uncertainty over whether the students would make it to the UK after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and their visas were briefly cancelled.

The pair are part of a prestigious government funded scholarship scheme offering places to study here.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on Saturday, August 14, has so far evacuated 8,600 people from Kabul.

However, thousands more UK nationals and Afghans eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme remain in Afghanistan ahead of the deadline of August 31 for evacuations to be completed by.

The UK has evacuated almost 8,600 people from Kabul since August 14, including British nationals, embassy staff, and Afghan nationals under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme.

The UK has pledged to resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans in the country.