'Dangerous man' jailed after terrifying attack on woman in Doncaster

A man who strangled a woman and held a knife to her throat during an attack in Doncaster last November, has been jailed.

Martin Doyle, from Bennethorpe, coerced the woman to come to his flat under false pretences, then grabbed her, pulled her inside and assaulted her.

She managed to struggle free and was taken to safety by a neighbour who heard her screams.

Doyle pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and intent to commit a sexual offence. The 44 year old was sentenced to fifteen years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

DC Andy Gray from South Yorkshire Police said: “This incident was truly horrifying, and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and her determination to ensure Doyle was brought before the courts and handed a significant prison sentence.“Doyle is a dangerous man who should absolutely not be on the streets, he poses a particular risk to women and it is right that he has received a substantial custodial sentence.“At South Yorkshire Police we are committed to tackling violent crime and we work incredibly hard to bring people like Doyle to justice.“I hope this demonstrates to victims and the wider community that we will always seek to secure custodial sentences where appropriate.”