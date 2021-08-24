Play video

Matt Herrick Station Manager, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue

Three people have been rescued following an explosion at a terrace house in Chesterfield.

Two women and one man were trapped inside the house at St Helen's Street following the bast which happened around 5.30pm yesterday (Monday 23 August)

All three were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The house suffered structural damage in the explosion which was caused accidentally by a portable gas cylinder.

Other properties nearby are also reported to have been affected.

The scene has now been cordoned off for public safety. A joint police and fire investigation will take place once the building is safe to do so.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said:"Parts of St Helen’s Street and Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield remain closed today due to structural issues with a building."