Video report by Chris Dawkes

Para-Team GB's Hannah Cockroft has admitted there is some pressure on her ahead of Tokyo 2020 as she searches for more gold medals.

The five-time wheelchair Paralympic Champion from Halifax has broken seven world records this year despite her training schedule was disrupted by the pandemic.

"Training over the last 18 months has been so different to anything I would usually do and incredibly different to the preparation I had for London 2012 and then for Rio 2016," she said.

"Tracks and gyms were shut so we built a gym in the garage and we turned our front bedroom into a training room.

"But ultimately, I think my training over the lockdown is what has made me have such a great season so far, I just was doing training that I enjoyed rather than having the pressure of another competition or another training camp that I had to be ready for."

Like so many other athletes Hannah had to train at home this year.

She also told ITV News that the lack of crowds at Tokyo won't phase her as it is something that parathletes are used to.

Hannah races in the T34 class - she was born with deformities to her legs and feet she suffered two cardiac arrests after she was born.

Her dad, Graham, said: "We were told she would never walk, never talk, never achieve anything and she's proved them all wrong and she continues to do so really, there is nothing she won't have a go at."

Hannah's mum Rachel has said that she won't be able to watch Hannah's races as they get ready to cheer their daughter on from at home instead of in the stadium.