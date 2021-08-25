Sheffield pensioner says council delay to fixing leaks in flat 'appalling'

Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

A 72-year-old man from Sheffield has said he is "appalled" and "disgusted" with Sheffield City Council after waiting over six months for repairs to his council flat.

Alan Guite has been trying to get the authority to fix leaks in his council flat since December, claiming that water leaks into his kitchen and living room any time it rains.

Mr Guite said that during the storms last week he barely slept with worry about how the floor might look if he wasn't constantly emptying buckets.

"I've been that worried about all the floor getting wet and everything and I thought I don't want to fall asleep and wake up be saturated with rain all over water all over," he said.

"I've been sat here with a cover over me, I should say all week I probably had only six, seven-hour because I've been so worried about all this."

Alan says that the ceiling of his flat has become cracked and bowed because of the leaks. Credit: ITV News

The council have said that they will be sending someone to inspect the flat today, after being contacted by ITV News.

They said in a statement: "We're sorry for the delays in repairing Mr Guite's home which were mainly due to the impact of Covid-19 on our services.

"Scaffolding is planned for the property on 27th August to allow repairs to the roof, roof tiles and guttering felt.

"Officers from the housing team are visiting Mr Guite today to inspect the inside of the property as well."

Mr Guite said that if he had the chance he would leave the area because of his dismay with the council.

The council have fitted a new boiler to Mr Guite's flat, but he says that the water leaks through the boiler itself and he wonders how long it will last.