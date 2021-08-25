A woman and two children have died following a collision between an HGV and a motor home on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

The crash happened between Barton le Willows and Flaxton north-east of York at around 8pm on August 24.

The woman, 44, and two children, nine and five, were all passengers in the motor home and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motor home, a 48-year-old man, and a six-year-old boy were both taken to hospital, the boy has a serious head injury according to police.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the crash which closed the road for several hours.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the incident and ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101.