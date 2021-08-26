An 89-year-old man from York has died after a crash on the A59 between three vehicles near Moor Monkton.

The collision happened on Wednesday (August 25) evening and involved a red Audi A3 and a black Audi Q5 and a silver mini, both of which were travelling in the opposite direction, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The victim was driving the Audi A3 and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police are appealing for anyone travelling along the A59 at around 5.30pm to contact them if they saw the crash or any of the vehicles ahead of the incident.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also asked to speak to police by calling 101 and asking for Mark Patterson.