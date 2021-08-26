Play video

Katy Rickitt speaks to Arefa SHafaei

A student from Afghanistan, who had a place to study at the University of York this September, has managed to make it to the UK.

Arefa Shafaei told ITV Calendar last week that she feared for her life and didn't believe that she would make it to the UK following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

She has made it to the UK along with other students thanks to help from the British Embassy - they are now quarantining at Birmingham airport.

She said: "The moment I left my home I was just crying and I didn't know what would happen to me on the way, I was just thinking can I reach the airport or not - it was the hardest trip I have had in my life and I was so afraid to come to the airport because there was so many checkpoints on the way by the Taliban.

"If the Taliban had found out about the documents that I had, for sure, it would put my life in danger."

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the last few weeks. Credit: PA

Arefa said that she was able to enter the airport in the middle of the night and that she was emotional leaving Afghanistan and her family.

Arefa said that she wanted to use the opportunity she had been given to raise her voice.

She added: "It was so so hard for me, but I'm here to work hard and to study well and I'm hoping to get my country back from the Taliban.

"Now I have a different responsibility, I'm not working for my personal dream; I'm working for my country and I'm studying for my country."