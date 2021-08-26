Play video

ITV Calendar Correspondent David Hirst takes a look behind the scenes at the festival

The annual Leeds Festival gets underway tomorrow following a year's absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people will descend on Bramham Park for the event, with the campsite opening for the majority of people today.

People will have to show either proof of two vaccinations (at least 14 days since the second jab); a negative lateral flow test taken the day of or before day of arrival or proof of natural immunity to be admitted to the festival.

There are concerns about Covid-19 at the festival following large numbers of cases linked to Tramlines in Sheffield and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

The campsites at the festival have begun to be set up ahead of the musical acts starting on Friday. Credit: ITV News

How to get to the festival

Travelling by car: People should travel to the A1, M1 or A1 (M) to get to Bramham Park regardless of where they are coming from in relation to Leeds. Full directions can be found on the Leeds Festival website.

Drop-off: There is a designated drop off and pick-up zone located off York Road.

Train: A festival shuttle bus is running from Leeds train station - the journey takes around 30 mins.

People are being advised that there is likely to be heavy traffic today (August 26) in and around Leeds as people travel to the festival site.

Youngsters arriving at Leeds train station have told ITV News they have been looking forward to the event for a year and a half.

People will also be able to get their Covid-19 vaccine at the festival, as part of the UK's bid to get more young people vaccinated.

People aged 18 to 34 make up more than one in five of those admitted to hospital with the virus, which is four times higher than the peak in winter 2020, the NHS has said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid insisted getting a jab is “one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones”.

He said: “Vaccines are saving lives and allowing us to regain the freedoms we’ve been looking forward to over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to festivals and gigs."

Vaccines will be offered from 10am until 4pm from Friday to Sunday, and from 8am until 11am on Monday.

Health professionals will also be available at the Leeds clinic on Thursday between 10am and 4pm for festivalgoers who want to discuss the jab.