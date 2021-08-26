Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford received his maiden England call-up as Gareth Southgate named his first squad since Euro 2020.

Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, having impressed since Leeds' promotion to the Premier League - scoring 17 goals.

He will join fellow Leeds player Kalvin Phillips, who became a stalwart of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last month.

Kalvin Phillips has become a mainstay of the England squad. Credit: PA

The Three Lions next week kick off a World Cup qualification triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was pleased to welcome Bamford into the squad, having worked with the Leeds striker during his time as manager of the under-21s.

He said: "It's a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer.

"We are only two games into the season so we were never going to make big changes."

Bamford missed out on the England squad last year at the expense of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

He added: "We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine.

"His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at under-21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family."