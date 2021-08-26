Police seek vehicle in connection with Doncaster shooting

Police in South Yorkshire investigating a firearms incident in Bentley, Doncaster last week have issued images of a vehicle they are seeking as part of their enquiries.

Emergency services were called to Bentley Road on August 18 at 11.53pm where they found a 24-year-old man with injuries that had been caused by gunshots.

The victim is currently being treated in hospital and two men from Rotherham, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder - they have been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: "Our enquiries so far have indicated that this vehicle was in the Bentley Road area around the time that the victim was injured."It’s a black Nissan X-Trail and it’s got a distinctive silver boot and a sunroof, if you’ve seen it or have information about where it might be, please contact us."The number plate, although this may have been removed, is YE05 AVO."We believe that information about this vehicle could greatly assist us in understanding the circumstances around this incident and piecing together exactly what happened."

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 999 immediately and to not approach the car.