Shocking images show pedestrian crossing A63 roadworks in Hull

Video footage of a pedestrian crossing the roadworks on the A63 in Hull has prompted officials to urge people to follow the footpath diversions.

The CCTV was released by National Highways to highlight the dangers of attempting to cross the roadworks and shows a man squeezing through the central reservation before running into the path of oncoming cars and a lorry.

Other images captured have seen skaters using the worksite to do tricks and a pedestrian pushing a trolly on the road.

Bernice Sanders, senior project manager at National Highways said: "While we plan our work to minimise inconvenience to drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and residents, the measures we put in place are for one paramount reason – to ensure safety.

"People who selfishly ignore the pedestrian diversions, like climbing through fencing, to save a few minutes on their journey are putting both their lives and others at risk."

Skateboarders have been pictured breaking into the site. Credit: Highways England

Councillor Dean Kirk, Hull City Council’s portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways said: "We urge everyone to use the designated crossing places whilst National England carry out these essential improvement works to the A63.

"Signs and measures are in place for everyone’s safety and it’s shocking to see, in these CCTV images how pedestrians, cyclists and skaters are unnecessarily putting their lives at risk. Follow the yellow brick road signs to the safe crossings."