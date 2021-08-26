Wakefield Vet saves three puppies with new 'keyhole' heart surgery

A veterinary clinic in Wakefield has saved the lives of three puppies this month after performing a hat-trick of "keyhole" heart surgeries.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals saved puppies Amelia, Merlin and Poppy all within the same week after they were diagnosed with "heart murmurs".

Head Cardiologist Chris Linley said: "There is always this thought of when you think about heart disease that puppies are going to take a very long time to recover, but puppies are very resilient, we don't give them enough credit sometimes, just how quickly they recover."

From Left: Amelia, Poppy and Merlin were all saved at the clinic. Credit: Paragon Vets

The three puppies all arrived at the vet the same week and were able to be sent back home within 24 hours of their surgery.

"It corresponds to a leaky valve in the heart or a narrowing of flow being pushed out of the heart, we have animals that we see that are older, but we see this group of puppies who are younger, that will have murmurs as well," Chris said.