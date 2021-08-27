Play video

Professor Mark Harris warns of the spread of Covid-19 at Leeds Festival

As the 2021 Leeds Festival gets underway at Bramham Park there are fears that the festival could become a "superspreader" event for Covid-19.

Coronavirus infection levels have risen across the UK ahead of the bank holiday weekend and people are being urged to get tested when they return from the festival to avoid spreading the virus in their local community.

Professor Mark Harris, a virologist at the University of Leeds, told ITV News that he thinks the festival shouldn't go ahead because of the risk of the virus spreading.

He said: "I think there is a lot of risks and although vaccination has been fantastic it's not been universal and there will be undoubtedly more cases of covid after this festival and there will be people who go into this festival covid negative and come out covid positive."

People will have to show either proof of two vaccinations (at least 14 days since the second jab); a negative lateral flow test taken the day of or before day of arrival or proof of natural immunity to be admitted to the festival.

There have already been concerns about summer music festivals contributing to a spike after thousands of cases were suspected to be linked to the Boardmasters festival in Cornwall and hundreds to Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

People at Leeds will be able to get a coronavirus jab at the festival with the NHS running a vaccination tent across the weekend.

Professor Harris added that he believed that the government should have waited for higher vaccination rates in young people before allowing mass events such as festivals.

He said there would be less transmission because it is outside, but that the cramming together of people would not "solve all the problems".

"The other worry is that you come out covid positive and then you are potentially transmitting that virus to other people, your friends your family, so be aware of that risk," he said.

Melvin Benn, the organiser of the festival, has said that he believes young people are actually safer at the event because of all the testing that has to be undertaken to be admitted.