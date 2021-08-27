Play video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

Two women in Hull have told ITV News about their utter desperation to help their families escape Afghanistan, as the British government winds up its evacuation operation.

The charity Hull sisters are supporting the women, whose relatives are stuck in the country - they have said that they feel completely helpless.

Humaira said that her sister-in-law collapsed and died whilst trying to get to Kabul airport, her brother and his children aren't able to leave and a couple of days ago her niece was attacked by the Taliban because her relative served in the security forces.

"When she said 'I don't know about him, I don't know where he go' the Taliban pushed by with the gun and beat her by the back of the gun," Humaira told ITV News.

"I can't sleep every night because all the time I'm thinking about them. Their life is very very in danger, they ask me for help all the time, ring me."

She added: "What can I do? I can do nothing for them."

The Hull Sisters charity are collecting supplies to send to Afghanistan. Credit: ITV News

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said that her family are currently hiding in one room afraid of what will happen to them after working with foreign governments.

She said: "My sister says 'we're worried about the neighbours, maybe they talk to the Taliban, maybe the Taliban is living here, maybe they want to watch.'"

Sonia Jalal, who founded the Hull Sisters charity, is working to collect supplies to send to people in Afghanistan.

She said: "They [the volunteers] all came from war-torn countries, they all understand the pain, they've been through it."

The volunteers are trying to send food, clothes and anything they can do to help people stuck in Afghanistan.