UPDATE: Services have been restored at Skegness and Mablethorpe.

The RNLI has temporarily withdrawn the lifeguard service from Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton-on-sea and Mablethorpe beaches after a lifeguard tested positive for Covid-19.

The charity said that the positive case had resulted in a number of other lifeguards having to self-isolate meaning that services will be reduced over the bank holiday weekend.

A statement from the RNLI said: "As always, we’d remind water users to stay within their limits, read safety signs, let someone know where you’re going and when you’re planning to be back.

"If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to increase your chances of survival. If you see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."

There will still be a fully operational lifeboat service from Skegness and Mablethorpe that will be able to respond to calls.

The RNLI has said they are hoping to return to a full service as soon as possible.

Information on how to stay safe at the coast can be found on the RNLI website.