A 34 year old man has undergone emergency treatment in hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Huddersfield.

It happened at 12.55am on Saturday 28 August when police officers were called to a disturbance at Revolution bar in Cross Church Street.

The victim is now in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Officers also found a 37 year old man unconscious nearby in Oldgate. He was taken to hospital and later released. He has now been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident alongside a 28 year old man. Both remain in custody.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said:"Detectives from Kirklees District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the stabbing at Revolution bar or who has any information that could assist the investigation."