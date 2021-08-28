More than £7000 has been raised for the family of a little boy who fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield.

The funeral of five-year-old Mohammed Munib Majeedi took place this week.

He was an Afghan refugee who had been in the country for a matter of days after fleeing from the Taliban with his family.

Munib's father had worked for many years providing humanitarian aid and supporting displaced persons in Afghanistan.

More than 300 people have so far pledged support to the family on the just giving page launched in the little boy's memory. It says: "This appeal is to help raise money for Munib’s family and the proceeds will be given to support his parents and siblings as they try to recover from this terrible tragedy."

One donator wrote:"So very sad. Can’t find the words to say how sorry I am that this should have happened after managing to escape Afghanistan. Wishing your family peace."

Another wrote: "Sending you strength and love."

For more information on how you can help the family visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mohammed-munib-majeedi

The Refugee Council has now called for a review of accommodation offered to those fleeing the Taliban following the tragedy.