Police are warning road users to take extra care during the Bank Holiday weekend after crashes left two motorcyclists needing hospital treatment.

The first happened on Monday 23 August in Warsop Vale, in Nottinghamshire when a motorbike was in a collision with a tractor. The next day on Sutton Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield a motorbike and a car crashed.

Both riders were taken to hospital and are both still receiving treatment for their injuries.

This August Bank holiday weekend could be the busiest for both riders and drivers since before the lockdown last year.

There are major sporting events in the region, including the Moto GP at Silverstone, which will mean that many motorcyclists will be taking to the road network.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, a keen motorbike rider himself, said: “We want people to be able to go out and enjoy Nottinghamshire’s wide range of roads safely and it’s important to ensure people go about this responsibly, considering all road users.

In the last two years there have been 468 motorcyclists injured in road traffic collisions in the Nottinghamshire Police area. Our aim is clearly to see this number fall as much as possible to ensure all road users are as safe as possible whilst out and about.” Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit

“This Bank Holiday is expected to be particularly busy on the roads. We want the weekend to be enjoyable but we also want it to be a safe one for all road users, so please look out for each other and allow extra time for traffic on journeys.”