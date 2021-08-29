Afghan veterans at 'match for heroes' show solidarity with those returning from Kabul
On the day the last UK military personnel arrived back in the UK, marking the end of the 20-year campaign in Afghanistan, Army veterans and families attending a military charity event in Leeds said their thoughts were with those last soldiers returning from Kabul.
Among them soldiers from the Yorkshire regiment - deployed from Cyprus to aid the evacuation.
Many players at a football match at Farsley Celtic's ground had served in the country. Katie Oscroft reports