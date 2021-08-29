Sea of pink heralds return of Race For Life for first time in two years
Around three hundred people have taken part in the first Race for Life event to be held in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for two years.
The pandemic forced Cancer Research UK to cancel all of last year's runs - but fundraisers in Barnsley took the chance to run in memory of their loved ones - raising more than £25,000.
Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Yorkshire, said they were delighted to be kicking off this year's Yorkshire events in Barnsley.
The next races, including Pretty Muddy and Kids Pretty Muddy are on Sunday September 5th in both Hull and York - and for details of all races click here