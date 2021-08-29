Sea of pink heralds return of Race For Life for first time in two years

Play video

Around three hundred people have taken part in the first Race for Life event to be held in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for two years.

The pandemic forced Cancer Research UK to cancel all of last year's runs - but fundraisers in Barnsley took the chance to run in memory of their loved ones - raising more than £25,000.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Yorkshire, said they were delighted to be kicking off this year's Yorkshire events in Barnsley.

Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the area to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research. We have looked forward so much to be back doing Race for Life in person, and delighted to be kicking off this year’s Yorkshire events in Barnsley.

All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer. Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK

The next races, including Pretty Muddy and Kids Pretty Muddy are on Sunday September 5th in both Hull and York - and for details of all races click here