Donations pour in for Afghan refugees in Sheffield

Report by Emma Wilkinson

A charity in Sheffield has seen hundreds of bags of items donated for refugees arriving in the area from Afghanistan.

Volunteers at Mums United Charitable Bank have been working round the clock to sift through the items to make sure only those in good condition go to those who need them.

We have around twenty volunteers working from around nine in the morning to nine in the evening. Without them we would not be able to do this. Shahd Sahla

They say it's vital that people coming here know there are organisations and people looking for them.

It comes as the last UK military and diplomatic personnel to leave Kabul airport landed back in the country on Saturday, marking the end of the 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has promised the UK it will ensure "safe passage" for any people who want to leave the country after August 31.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts says every part of the country should play their part in accepting refugees.

"There has to be a fairness to make sure that every part of the country helps in a fair way."

As more people make the UK their home, Mums United say they will continue to fundraise to support those fleeing Afghanistan in any way they can.