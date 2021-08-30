Leeds Festival traffic delays as 13 miles of tailbacks and roads 'gridlocked'

There are huge delays on roads across Leeds as thousands of Leeds Festival goers return home.

Drivers have been warned that there are at least 60-minute delays on both the A1M Northbound and Southbound.

Highways England have tweeted saying there is currently 9.7 miles of congestion on Northbound and 13.4 miles Southbound.

More than 90,000 people attended this year's festival to see the likes of Stormzy and Liam Gallagher. One traveller who was heading to the festival to pick his daughter up vented his frustration on social media.

Hi-vis staff are directing traffic away from the festival site but there are diversions in place on many of the roads around Bramham Park.

Credit: Highways England

Shuttle buses are also in place from the campsites back to the city centre for those travelling by train.