Drivers face change at the petrol pumps in bid to cut carbon emissions

Drivers of petrol cars will soon notice a change at the pumps - with the introduction of a so-called cleaner E10 unleaded - instead.

Although there was a 22 per cent drop in petrol-only car sales in the first quarter of this year, compared to 2020, there's still around 19 million cars in the UK fuelled by leaded and unleaded.

E10 contains more bioethanol than old types of fuel - with the government claiming it will significantly cut carbon emissions.

It could mean the equivalent of keeping 350,000 cars off the road - that's all the cars in North Yorkshire - in just a year. Matt Price has the details.