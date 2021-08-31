Is it too expensive for families to visit our best loved heritage attractions?

Play video

If you make a list of the most famous tourist attractions near where you live, the chances are there will be a well known castle or house fairly near the top of the list. Some stand in ruins. Others are more complete. And many of them have been standing for hundreds of years.

They are the sorts of places many families like to visit so that their children can learn some local history. But there are concerns that some families are being priced out of visiting heritage attractions because of the cost of admission tickets.

English Heritage owns around 400 sites around the country. Many of them are free to enter but others have admission prices, sometimes more than £50 for a family. We have compared how much a family ticket costs at attractions in our area with others around the country:

Stonehenge, Wiltshire - £59.30 (Saturdays)

Audley End House and Gardens, Essex - £49.40

Tintagel Castle, Cornwall - £40.80

Battle Abbey, Sussex - £35.40

Kenilworth Castle, Warwickshire - £35.40

Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire - £32.80

Brodsworth Hall, South Yorkshire - £32.80

Wrest Park, Bedfordshire - £32.80

Dover Castle, Kent - £30.05

Framlingham Castle, Suffolk - £29.40

Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire - £26.00

Witley Court, Worcestershire - £23.40

Conisbrough Castle, South Yorkshire - £20.50

Lindisfarne Priory, Northumberland - £20.50

Portchester Castle, Hampshire - £20.50

Ashby de-la-Zouch Castle, Leicestershire - £17.90

Farleigh Hungerford Castle, Somerset - £15.30

Launceston Castle, Cornwall - £15.30

They are admission costs which some families say they cannot afford.

Even though it says one child £5, then you've got the fuel on top to get there and then obviously they're going to want something to eat and something to drink. When I got brought up my mum and dad always took me to see the history of places and when I used to get taught when I was little it's nice to pass it on to them. Olivia Johnson, mother

The charity Gingerbread, which works with families like Olivia's, says more needs doing to make sure people are not priced out of visiting such places.

If attractions are able to go free and I know that many of them aren't able to, I think that really, really helps because it is expensive enough having a day out anyway if you have to pay for transport, or parking or food, if you have to pay for the entrance on top. Victoria Benson, Gingerbread

English Heritage points out that many of its sites are free, and thought is put into how much entry fees cost to make sure it is affordable.

A lot of our income comes from memberships and admissions, but we also want to make sure we're making our sites as accessible as possible for as many people as possible. At lots of our sites we have free open days for local residents. We also try and partner with organisations that can offer discounted admission or special openings for people who have more difficult circumstances. Andrea Selley, English Heritage

Not all historical sites are owned by English Heritage. Some privately owned sites, and those run by other organisations, can be even more expensive.

But many sites will be free and have special events from this Friday when Heritage Open Days begins for 10 days.

Each year around a third of our visitors tell us that heritage open days events and activities are the only heritage and cultural events they have been to in the previous 12 months and costs for some people can be a bit of a barrier so a festival where every single event is free, makes it so much more accessible and easy to engage with those stories and history of your local community. Gemma Pettman, Heritage Open Days

This year's Heritage Open Days run from 10-19 September 2021 and there are many attractions taking part with free admission.