The boss of a project which supports homeless people says he was shocked by the thousands of perfectly usable tents and sleeping bags left abandoned after this weekend's Leeds Festival

Ninety thousand people attended the music event - which was back on for the first time since the start of the pandemic. But volunteers who helped with the clean up have criticised the amount of waste left behind.

It was honestly like a war zone. It was just rows and rows and tents as far as you can see - as you can see from the video there was just fields and fields of them. It was like everyone had just left in a panic Carl Simpson, Founder of Raise the Roof

After the festival goers had left, volunteers from the Raise the Roof project were allowed onto the site at Bramham Park to collect sleeping bags and tents for homeless people in Hull.

'Obviously we've got to be really careful with our funds and one of the concerns was is it worth us travelling all the way to Leeds and using these funds for that and getting there and there might not be anything, but what we saw was just mindlblowing Carl Simpson

Carl and his team returned with hundreds of tents and sleeping bags, which will now be cleaned before being given to those in need.

We scrimp and scrape to get everything we can, we don't get any funding from anyone - we just rely on what we can get and to see the wastefulness. Theres's tens and tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stuff bought for the event and just discarded and left

The festival organisers declined to comment, although there is a section on the website dedicated to cutting waste.