Leeds Fest aftermath shocks charity boss who describes scene as like a 'war zone'
The boss of a project which supports homeless people says he was shocked by the thousands of perfectly usable tents and sleeping bags left abandoned after this weekend's Leeds Festival
Ninety thousand people attended the music event - which was back on for the first time since the start of the pandemic. But volunteers who helped with the clean up have criticised the amount of waste left behind.
After the festival goers had left, volunteers from the Raise the Roof project were allowed onto the site at Bramham Park to collect sleeping bags and tents for homeless people in Hull.
Carl and his team returned with hundreds of tents and sleeping bags, which will now be cleaned before being given to those in need.
The festival organisers declined to comment, although there is a section on the website dedicated to cutting waste.