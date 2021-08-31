Play video

Video report by Amrit Birdi

This week marks six months since the tragic death of Sarah Everard from York, whose murder in London sparked a national outcry against the rates of violence against women in this country.

Conversations around violence against women opened up on a national scale after the shocking kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah by a Metropolitan police officer in March.

In July an updated strategy on tackling violence against women and girls was published by the Government. But there are many who believe significant change is still desperately needed to tackle the insidious and complex problem.

Humberside Police are among forces in our region who say keeping women safe is a priority.

You can find support and help if you are a victim of domestic violence here: