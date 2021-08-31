Volunteers and committee members from the Sleaford Islamic Centre in Lincolnshire say they've been 'overwhelmed' by the generosity of people responding to an Afghan appeal.

People have queued down the street to drop off donations of clothes, toiletries and toys at the centre since the committee decided to make the appeal a week ago.

The donations will be given to Afghan refugee families across the country as well as those who are be given accommodation in the county.

Safayth Hussain, from the centre, said the items would be delivered initially to Scarborough and Milton Keynes and then wherever in the country they were needed.

Anyone who could help with the loan of a Sprinter-style van can get in touch with Safayth through the centre's facebook page.