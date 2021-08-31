A teenage driver has died in a crash which also injured two of his four passengers near Driffield in East Yorkshire.

The 18-year-old was driving a Renault Megane Scenic which left the B1249 at Brigham, between Frodingham and Driffield at around 10.40pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Two of his passengers suffered minor injuries which required hospital treatment, while the other two were not injured.

Road closed for investigations to be carried out

Humberside polie are appealing for anyone who was in the area at that time or motorists who have any dash cam footage to contact them.

Local diversions were put in place as machinery was brought in to recover the car which appeared to have left the road on a sharp bend following a small bridge near North Frodingham church.