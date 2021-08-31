Transfer Deadline Day deals

Clubs across our region are making a final dash to bolster their squads ahead of the Transfer Window slamming shut at 11pm tonight.

Leeds United:

Credit: Leeds Utd

Premier League club Leeds United have signed winger Dan James from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The Welsh international takes the number 20 shirt after signing a five year deal at Elland Road.

It comes two years after Leeds tried to sign him for his former club Swansea, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

Sheffield Wednesday:

It's been a busy window for Sheffield Wednesday and Deadline Day has been no different for the Owls.

Striker Saido Berahino has joined up with Darren Moore at Hillsborough having worked together at West Brom.

Credit: PA

Berahino is Wednesday's 14th summer signing after leaving Belgian club Zulte Waregem.