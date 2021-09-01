Businesses along TDY route speak of 'massive blow' to their finances
In 2019, the Tour De Yorkshire contributed nearly £60 million to the local economy and businesses across Yorkshire.
Stage One Cycles in Hawes was set up following the success of the race. Owner Mike Allenby says the cancellation is a massive blow for business.
Meanwhile, the boss of Welcome to Yorkshire says this is not the end for the Tour De Yorkshire, despite its cancellation for the third year in a row.
The event has been called off for the last two years because of the pandemic. Organisers say this time around financial uncertainties mean the race just isn't viable.