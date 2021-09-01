Family of former soldier campaign for ban on glass in nightclubs and pubs

Play video

The family of a former soldier who died after being hit with a bottle on a night out in Chesterfield are campaigning for glass to be banned from pubs and clubs.

Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Robotham suffered fatal injuries in the incident in February last year.

Joseph was just 23

His attacker, Conor Rose, was later jailed for murder. He had a bottle in his hand when he struck the fatal blow - Joseph's family believe that's why he died.

Now Joseph's family have teamed up with Derbyshire Police to call for action to save others from similar tragedy. Katie Oscroft reports.