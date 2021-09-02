Controlled explosion carried out in Hull as bomb squad called out to device

Play video

Footage courtesy of Hull Coastguard Rescue Team.

A controlled explosion has been carried out in Hull after the bomb squad were called to the city's Lord Line Building in the early hours of Thursday 2 September.

The army carried out the operation after an unexploded device was discovered on the banks of the Humber near the site at St Andrew's Dock.

Credit: Hull Coastguard Rescue Team

Hull Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted to the device at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, where it was discovered at the old lock gates.

It was identified as an unexploded training ordnance and teams scheduled for the controlled explosion to be carried out at first light on Thursday morning.