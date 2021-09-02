Play video

The parents of a five-year-old boy from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, who became severely ill with sepsis, are trying to raise awareness of the condition so other families are aware of the signs.

William Reckless has had to have part of both legs amputated, and at one point doctors didn't think he'd survive.

His parents sought medical advice but after a few days his condition worsened, and they were told to take him to hospital.

William, who was three-year's-old at the time, was immediately put into an induced coma, and at one point his heart even stopped.

Gemma recalls the moment William was taken to hospital:

Your entire world collapses - how have we gone from taking him to the hospital thinking he just needed some antibiotics, to being told his heart's stopped. And it took a little while to pick ourselves up and phsyically be taken down to where William was, and there was I don't know, there must have been 30 people around him all working on him and I was screaming please don't let him die. Gemma Reckless, William's mum

He had sepsis and was in a coma for eight days. He was left unable to speak for weeks because of brain trauma.

Parts of both his legs and some of his fingers had to be amputated due to irreparable damage cased by the the sepsis.

But since March last year, William has been at home with his family and his parents say he's gone from strength to strength.

Where to access sepsis support:

Sepsis symptoms in children under five:

looks mottled, bluish or pale

is very lethargic or difficult to wake

feels abnormally cold to touch

is breathing very fast

has a rash that does not fade when you press it

has a fit or convulsions

Sepsis symptoms in older children and adults: