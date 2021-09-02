Family of Sutton-in-Ashfield boy whose legs were amputated speak about impact of sepsis
Watch Danni Crawshaw's report.
The parents of a five-year-old boy from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, who became severely ill with sepsis, are trying to raise awareness of the condition so other families are aware of the signs.
William Reckless has had to have part of both legs amputated, and at one point doctors didn't think he'd survive.
His parents sought medical advice but after a few days his condition worsened, and they were told to take him to hospital.
William, who was three-year's-old at the time, was immediately put into an induced coma, and at one point his heart even stopped.
Gemma recalls the moment William was taken to hospital:
He had sepsis and was in a coma for eight days. He was left unable to speak for weeks because of brain trauma.
Parts of both his legs and some of his fingers had to be amputated due to irreparable damage cased by the the sepsis.
But since March last year, William has been at home with his family and his parents say he's gone from strength to strength.
Where to access sepsis support:
Sepsis symptoms in children under five:
looks mottled, bluish or pale
is very lethargic or difficult to wake
feels abnormally cold to touch
is breathing very fast
has a rash that does not fade when you press it
has a fit or convulsions
Sepsis symptoms in older children and adults:
a high temperature (fever) or low body temperature
chills and shivering
a fast heartbeat
fast breathing