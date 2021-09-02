Grimsby 'invaded' by shopping trolleys as council urges people not to dump them

North East Lincolnshire Council says Grimbsy and its surrounding areas are being 'invaded' by shopping trolleys, after street cleaners collected more than 140 in just eight weeks.

The supermarket essential has been found in a number of places including on river banks, under bushes and on street corners and car parks.

Usually, the trolleys are collected by a private contractor and returned to the retailers or used for spares. If uncollected, they are scrapped and the metal is recycled to be used again.

Staff from the street cleansing team are monitoring the numbers collected and stockpiled 143 at their depot in Grimsby over the course of eight weeks. They say the problem has got worse recently.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn said the trolleys are unsightly, and warned they can cause injury to wildlife:

Our staff are picking up two or three trolleys every day. Not only do they look unsightly when they’re left on the streets or dumped in the river, where they can injure wildlife and block the flow of water. It’s an unnecessary burden on our staff to retrieve trolleys. We know most people use them responsibly, but sadly a small number of people choose to dump them and leave us to pick up the mess. Cllr Stewart Swinburn, Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council

The council says when trolleys are dumped in rivers and water courses, they can collect other debris and cause blockages that could result in flooding.

They have been found on river banks, street corners and in car parks Credit: North East Lincolnshire Council

Grimsby’s Canoe River Cleaner, James Elliott, often pulls trolleys out of the River Freshney in Grimsby. He believes supermarkets should take more responsibility.

As well as undermining civic pride shopping trolleys can alter the habit of our wildlife that call the river home. “They can also pose a greater flood risk or algae build up as they act as anchor points for other litter and debris. James Elliott, Grimsby’s Canoe River Cleaner

He added: "I personally feel that supermarkets need to take personal responsibility and work with people such as myself and other volunteers to resolve this problem, or at least tackle it better."