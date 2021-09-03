Caught on camera: The motorists guilty of 'dodgy and irresponsible' driving

Play video

Ever wished there was a police officer about when you witness poor or unsafe driving?

With Op Snap, road users are being invited to send video footage to Lincolnshire Police which will be reviewed, just as if officers were there.

The force launched Op Snap in February - an online portal where people can upload footage of suspected driving offences.

Since the launch they have received over 380 uploads of footage, although they point out not all footage submitted showed an offence and that the offences can also run out of the six month time limit allowed.

Where offences happened outside of Lincolnshire, this footage is forwarded onto the relevant force. Every single submission is viewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken.

In a video released by the force, drivers can be seen overtaking against solid white lines, ignoring red traffic lights, overtaking cyclists/motorbikes too close and generally risky, impatient, bad and generally dodgy driving.

Four of the drivers received fines and points, five drivers attended a “What’s Driving Us?” course, at a cost of £90.

The footage, all sent in by road users who have used Op Snap, has helped to keep our roads safer. We want every road user to drive or ride as if they are being filmed and as if their bad driving or riding will be caught on camera.